Inter reach agreement to sign Hakimi from Real Madrid

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

July 2 (Reuters) - Inter Milan have reached an agreement with Real Madrid to sign Moroccan fullback Achraf Hakimi, the La Liga club announced on Thursday.

Hakimi, 21, rose through the ranks at Real Madrid after joining their academy in 2006. He spent the last two seasons on loan at Borussia Dortmund.

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed but Italian media reported Inter would pay 40 million euros ($44.93 million) for the right back.

"The club wishes to thank Achraf for his many years of dedication, professionalism and exemplary conduct since he joined our academy in 2006 and wishes him all the very best in this new chapter," Real said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8902 euros) (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

