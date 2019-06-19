Inter sign Italy winger Politano

The 25-year-old joined Inter last summer on an initial one-year loan deal and made an instant impact, scoring five goals in 36 Serie A appearances.

Inter, who finished third in 2018-19, will pay 20 million euros ($22.45 million) to complete the deal, La Gazzetta dello Sport reported.

($1 = 0.8908 euros) (Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie, editing by Ed Osmond)