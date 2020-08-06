Inter sign Sanchez from Man Utd on permanent deal

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Serie A club Inter Milan have signed forward Alexis Sanchez on a permanent three-year deal from Manchester United, both clubs confirmed on Thursday.

British media reported that United had cut their losses and terminated the Chilean's contract to get him off their books.

Sanchez had signed with Inter on loan at the start of the 2019-20 season following a disappointing spell at United where he scored only five goals in 45 matches.

"Everyone at Manchester United wishes Alexis Sanchez all the best in his future career as he joins Inter Milan on a permanent transfer," United said in a statement.

United had been looking to offload the 31-year-old who earns around 390,000 pounds ($513,552) a week according to British media, with Inter agreeing to pay less than half his wages when they signed him on loan.

United had signed the Chile international in January 2018 after he netted 80 goals in 3-1/2 years at Arsenal, but he failed to reach those heights at Old Trafford under both Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The former Barcelona man had said last year that he had no regrets about joining United but wished he had played more minutes, even as fans were left frustrated by his performances and lack of goals.

While he did not return to his prolific best at Inter, scoring only four Serie A goals this season, he did turn provider to top the club's charts with eight assists as they finished runners-up behind Juventus.

United are already working towards signing Sanchez's replacement, with the club being linked with Borussia Dortmund's promising 20-year-old forward Jadon Sancho who could cost the Premier League side around 100 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7594 pounds) (Reporting by Rohith Nair and Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

