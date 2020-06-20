Football

Inter title challenge still alive and kicking, says Conte

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

MILAN, June 20 (Reuters) - Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte is refusing to throw in the towel and believes his team still have a chance to win Serie A despite dropping nine points behind leaders Juventus.

Conte, in his debut season at Inter, said there were no limits for his side who restart their Serie A campaign after the coronavirus stoppage by playing their game in hand at home to Sampdoria on Sunday.

"Winning on Sunday would mean moving to within six points of top spot with 12 games to go: it’s not an impossible mountain to climb. We’ve worked hard and with intensity. I’m feeling positive," Conte told Inter's television channel.

"We want finish the final part of the league season playing at the maximum level with no holds barred and no limits," he added. "While we’ve got less margin for error than those ahead of us, we have desire, enthusiasm and passion."

Inter, who have 54 points, lost ground after losing to leaders Juventus and second-placed Lazio in their last two games before Serie A was halted in March. Juventus lead with 63 points, followed by Lazio on 62.

Conte said that late kickoffs and the high summer temperatures presented new challenges.

"Planning for a match that will kick off at 21:45 requires attention to detail in terms of how we organise the day: breakfast, lunch and breaks need to be considered," he said.

"As regards the fans, it’s obviously difficult for them not being able to come to the stadium, and we feel this absence too. We hope that this really complicated period will pass because we need normality to return and the Nerazzurri fans back supporting us."

"We’ll be playing every three to four days, the heat will be a factor and therefore everyone will be needed. We’ve also worked with this in mind, trying to involve all the players." (Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)

