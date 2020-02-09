Inter top Serie A following stunning comeback win over AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic set up Ante Rebic’s opener before scoring with a header, as Milan held a deserved 2-0 lead at the break.

But a Marcelo Brozovic volley and Matias Vecino strike in the space of two minutes saw Inter draw level at the start of the second half, before Stefan De Vrij’s header put them in front in the 70th minute.

Ibrahimovic hit the post with a late header as Milan pressed for an equaliser, but Antonio Conte’s side sealed the win in stoppage time through a Romelu Lukaku header.

Inter move into first place on goal difference, after catching Juventus on 54 points following their 2-1 defeat by Hellas Verona on Saturday, while Milan are 10th with 32 points. (Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie, editing by Pritha Sarkar)