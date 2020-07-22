Football

Inter twice hit post in frustrating 0-0 draw with Fiorentina

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

MILAN, July 22 (Reuters) - Inter Milan twice hit the post and were also foiled by goalkeeper Pietro Terracciano as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Fiorentina on Wednesday which helped leaders Juventus move ever-closer to a ninth successive Serie A title.

Inter forward Romelu Lukaku headed against the post in the first half and Alexis Sanchez also saw a shot touched onto the upright by Terracciano in the second half.

The result meant that Juventus, who lead with 70 points and have four games left, can wrap up a ninth successive title by winning at Udinese on Thursday.

Football

Zaniolo's extraordinary solo goal caps Roma rout

15 MINUTES AGO

Atalanta, second with 74 points, and Inter, third with 73, have three games each to play and Juventus have a better head-to-head record with both of them. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Toby Davis)

Football

Liverpool celebrate long-awaited title in front of empty Kop

17 MINUTES AGO
Football

Chelsea have exceeded expectations this season, says Lampard

27 MINUTES AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On