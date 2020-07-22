Inter twice hit post in frustrating 0-0 draw with Fiorentina

MILAN, July 22 (Reuters) - Inter Milan twice hit the post and were also foiled by goalkeeper Pietro Terracciano as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Fiorentina on Wednesday which helped leaders Juventus move ever-closer to a ninth successive Serie A title.

Inter forward Romelu Lukaku headed against the post in the first half and Alexis Sanchez also saw a shot touched onto the upright by Terracciano in the second half.

The result meant that Juventus, who lead with 70 points and have four games left, can wrap up a ninth successive title by winning at Udinese on Thursday.

Atalanta, second with 74 points, and Inter, third with 73, have three games each to play and Juventus have a better head-to-head record with both of them. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Toby Davis)

