MILAN, Oct 31 (Reuters) - It was the same old story for Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte on Saturday as he complained that "for the umpteenth time" his team failed to take their chances in a 2-2 draw at home to Parma

"It was a painful match because of the result," he said after watching his side fight back from 2-0 down. "We dominated the match, as the statistics show, but we were in danger of losing. If you don't score in football, you don't win."

Football Dortmund move level with leaders Bayern after rare Hummels double AN HOUR AGO

"Today, we missed too many chances for the umpteenth time and that isn't good. For the amount of chances we create, we have to score more goals, we need to be more ruthless.

"Parma were perfect in that sense, they had two shots and two goals."

Conte also had some harsh words for Inter's defence after they twice let Gervinho get away to score for Parma.

"When you lose the ball you have to react and try and get it back it again. We didn't react, we just stood there complaining. The defensive line can do better, as it was wide open."

Inter chief executive Giuseppe Marotta complained that they should have been awarded a penalty in the second half after Ivan Perisic went down in the area and VAR should have overturned the referee's decision.

"It was a clear and obvious penalty for us," he said. "Either the referee pays more attention or the VAR must be used. If you use it only partially, you create uncomfortable situations that affect the result." (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Football Jota strikes again as Liverpool go top AN HOUR AGO