Football

Interim boss Ralf Rangnick 'surprised' by Man Utd form as they beat Palace 1-0 on his debut

Ralf Rangnick began his tenure as Manchester United manager with a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League thanks to a rare goal from Fred at Old Trafford on Sunday. He said post-match that he was "positively surprised" by his side's performance.

00:02:01, 15 minutes ago