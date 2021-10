Football

'International breaks always cause disruption' - Nuno Espirito Santo ahead of Newcastle trip

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo has not ruled out the possibility of his four South American players being involved at Newcastle on Sunday. Argentinian pair Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso, Colombia's Davinson Sanchez and Brazil international Emerson Royal are travelling to London having been in South America for World Cup qualifiers over the last fortnight.

00:01:21, 33 minutes ago