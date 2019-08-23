Alexis in talks with 'some clubs' - Solskjaer

The Chilean has never found his form since moving to Old Trafford from Arsenal in January 2018, despite his reported £500,000 weekly wage.

He has been linked with Inter in recent weeks and the Norwegian has confirmed that Sanchez is looking for a new club after playing in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Sheffield United on Tuesday.

"There are still talks with some clubs," Solskjaer said, ahead of United's Premier League meeting against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday.

"But he played in that game and he played well. As I have said he is working well.

"Let's see in September what is going to happen."

A move to Inter would see Sanchez link up with his former Manchester United team-mate Romelu Lukaku, who sealed a move from Old Trafford to San Siro earlier in the summer.