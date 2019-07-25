Angel Gomes’ wonderful strike with 10 minutes remaining handed Manchester United a pre-season victory over Tottenham in Shanghai.

Anthony Martial had given United a first-half lead with a neat nutmeg of Paulo Gazzaniga, in for Hugo Lloris, before Lucas Moura levelled for Spurs after the break.

In a stop-start match due to the heat and humidity necessitating drinks breaks, and frequent and multiple substitutions, there were few really clear-cut chances for either side. There were, however, plenty of fouls, with the referee having to show several yellow cards. United were particularly irate when they thought Moussa Sissoko had stamped on Daniel James in the first half.

TALKING POINT

Has Eric Bailly just secured Harry Maguire's signature for Manchester United? If Bailly is seriously injured, then that puts more pressure on Solskjaer to complete a deal that's been talked about all summer.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Difficult to give this award what with the amount of substitutions, but let's give out a joint award to Juan Mata, whose vision was so important for young Gomes's excellent winner, and to Daniel James, who had a fabulous first half, worrying the Spurs defence.

PLAYER RATINGS

Tottenham: Gazzaniga 6, Walker-Peters 7, Tanganga 6, Vertonghen 6, Georgiou 7, Winks 6, Sissoko 5, Ndombele 7, Dele 6, Parrott 6, Kane 6. Subs: Marsh 6, White 7, Roles 6, Eriksen 6, Foyth 6, Skipp 6, Lamela 6, Son 6, Alderweireld 6.

Manchester United: De Gea 7, Wan-Bissaka 7, Smalling 7, Marcos Rojo 6, Young 6, McTominay 7, Andreas 6, Pogba 6, Greenwood 7, James 7, Martial 7. Subs: Tuanzebe 6, Sergio Romero 6, Dalot 6, Lindelof 6, Bailly 5, Shaw 6, Matic 6, Fred 7, Mata 7, Lingard 6, Gomes 7, Rashford 7.

KEY MOMENTS

4' CLOSE! Pace from James down the centre, tapping it out to Martial on his left, who hits it first time against the inside of the far post.

10' CHANCE! Parrott is looking lively so far, this time he's into the box and plays it to the right, where Dele fires in a shot, saved well by De Gea.

21' GOAL! Martial on the right makes a well-timed run, and he nutmegs Gazzaniga at the near post.

65' GOAL! Hilarious. Lucas has a really limp shot from the edge of the box, it takes a deflection, and it sort of bobbles over the diving Romero's ankles.

80' GOAL! And what a goal from Gomes! Fabulous one-two with Mata, and then a brilliant slotted shot from an acute angle.

KEY STATISTICS

United complete their tour with an unbeaten record, and just a single goal conceded.