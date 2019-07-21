Getty Images
'Goal of the season!' - Disbelief as Kane scores from halfway line
Le Buzz
Harry Kane stole the show as Tottenham beat Juventus 3-2 with a goal from the halfway line in stoppage time.
The England captain's moment of brilliance came in added time as he caught Wojciech Szczesny off his line with a stunning strike.
It was totally unexpected, and provided an unbelievable finish to the International Champions Cup clash in Singapore.
No one could quite grasp how Kane had done it...
What a goal.
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react