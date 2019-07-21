Getty Images

'Goal of the season!' - Disbelief as Kane scores from halfway line

By Le Buzz

2 hours agoUpdated 1 hour ago

Harry Kane stole the show as Tottenham beat Juventus 3-2 with a goal from the halfway line in stoppage time.

The England captain's moment of brilliance came in added time as he caught Wojciech Szczesny off his line with a stunning strike.

It was totally unexpected, and provided an unbelievable finish to the International Champions Cup clash in Singapore.

No one could quite grasp how Kane had done it...

What a goal.

