Harry Kane scored a screamer from the halfway line as Tottenham snatched a 3-2 win over Juventus in the International Champions Cup.

It was Spurs who were undoubtedly the stronger team in the first half. Son Heung-min had already sent a shot from a narrow angle against the woodwork and he was involved in the eventual goal too, slipping in Troy Parrott. Gianluigi Buffon did well to parry the young striker's shot but Erik Lamela was there to tap home the rebound.

It was a frustrating half for Juve and the closest they came to the goal was when Ronaldo was played in but the 34-year-old was uncharacteristically sluggish on the ball and Toby Alderweireld made a heroic block.

The second half saw Juve turn things around with aplomb. Higuain, introduced at the break for Mario Mandzukic, played a one-two with Federico Bernardeschi and drove the ball past Paulo Gazzaniga.

Minutes later, they were ahead. Mattia de Sciglio did brilliantly down the left, beating Kyle Walker-Peters and squaring it to Ronaldo, who finished first time with the Gazzaniga rooted to the spot.

But the frantic passage of play continued and it was Spurs' new signing Tanguy Ndombele who made the equaliser, striding towards the Juve box with menace and playing a wonderfully weighted pass to Moura, who slid past his marker and forced the ball past Wojciech Szczesny.

Kane and Higuain both sent decent chances to win the match wide and it seemed both teams were forced to share the spoils. But then Kane stepped up. Moura won the ball in midfield deep in stoppage time and squared it to the England captain, who shot first time and lobbed Szczesny to produce a moment of magic.

TALKING POINT

Ndombele has Spurs fans excited. Ndombele looked to be a player of real quality when he was introduced. His assist for his side's second goal was wonderful and he also curled a wonderful effort wide. He looks capable of dominating the midfield and the money spent on him seems to be justified on this evidence.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Harry Kane (Tottenham): The star attraction may have been Cristiano Ronaldo and indeed the 34-year-old lit up this match with a fine finish but it was Harry Kane who ultimately proved to be the match-winner thanks to a moment of pure inspiration. He had twice had presentable chances go wide but he saw his moment and lobbed Szczesny from the halfway line.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the International Champions Cup match between Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur at the Singapore National StadiumGetty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

Juventus: Buffon 6, Cancelo 5, Rugani 5, Bonucci 6, De Sciglio 7, Pjanic 5, Can 5, Matuidi 5, Bernardeschi 7, Mandzukic 5, Ronaldo 7. Substitutes: Szczesny 6, De Ligt 6, Demiral 6, Rabiot 6, Higuain 7, Pereira 6.

Tottenham: Gazzaniga 5, Walker-Peters 4, Alderweireld 7, Tanganga 6, Georgiou 6, Skipp 6, Alli 5, Winks 5, Lamela 6, Son 7, Parrott 6. Substitutes: Marsh N/A, Foyth 6, Vertonghen 6, White 6, Sissoko 6, Ndombele 7, Moura 7, Kane 7.

KEY MOMENTS

31' - GOAL! Spurs 1-0 Juventus. It's Spurs who take the lead and they deserve it too. Parot makes a brilliant run and is played in by Son. The young striker's strike is saved by Buffon low on the veteran's right but Lamela is there to tap it in.

56' - GOAL! Spurs 1-1 Juventus. Juventus are level and it's Higuain who's the unlikely hero. The Argentine plays a one-two with Bernardeschi and drives a right-footed effort beyond Gazzaniga's left hand and into the bottom corner.

60' - GOAL! Spurs 1-2 Juventus. Juve have well and truly turned this around now. De Sciglio beats his man down the left and puts it in the danger area. Ronaldo is there to finish first time, brilliantly into the bottom corner.

65' - GOAL! Spurs 2-2 Juventus. Spurs are back level. Ndombele does brilliantly, striding towards the box then playing an inch-perfect pass to Moura, who has slides in and beats Szczesny.

90+3' - GOOOAAAALLL! SPURS HAVE WON IT IN INCREDIBLE FASHION! Moura wins the ball in midfield and Kane strikes it from the half-way line. Szczesny is off his line and the ball flies over him and into the back of the net. What a way to decide this match!

KEY STAT

This is Tottenham's third straight International Champions Cup win against Serie A teams, having also beaten Roma and AC Milan last year.