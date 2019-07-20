Teenage sensation Mason Greenwood scored his second goal of pre-season as Manchester United edged past Inter Milan in front of a sell-out crowd in Singapore.

Fresh from netting in the convincing victory over Leeds in Perth, 17-year-old Greenwood doubled his tally for the summer with a well-taken goal in the 76th-minute, shortly after coming on.

Samir Handanovic could only push Ashley Young's free-kick into his path, and Greenwood capitalised, cutting in on his left foot before hammering it past the helpless goalkeeper.

It could have been two moments later when the excellent Tahith Chong crossed and Greenwood could only watch on as his cushioned effort agonisingly hit the crossbar.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had started with a strong side, including David De Gea who made his first appearance of pre-season, but Inter-target Romelu Lukaku missed out through injury.

The familiar figures of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial had a frustrating time in front of goal, however, while new signing Daniel James was wasteful in attack and Nemanja Matic hit a post.

A raft of changes came midway through the second-period and allowed the youth academy of United to shine, in particular Chang and Greenwood, who are both growing in confidence as the season approaches.

The victory was well deserved for United, who have now won three consecutive friendlies. Their International Champions Cup tour of Singapore continues on Thursday when they meet Tottenham.

Video - Victor Lindelof: I’m very happy at Manchester United 00:33

TALKING POINT - Greenwood's promise continues to materialise

Solskjaer has dropped hints that the 17-year-old is ready for first-time football this season and the wonderkid will have done his chances no harm with yet another impressive display in front of goal. Without putting too much on his shoulders, Greenwood appears to have all the characteristics of a deadly striker. His goal against Leeds was impressive, but to go on and net such a spectacular one against the Italian giants of Inter suggests he is ready for regular Premier League action.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Man United)

Greenwood will steal the headlines but United's new right-back continues to encourage in pre-season. As identified at Crystal Palace, he simply loves to defend. With his pace and physicality, he never gave his counterpart an inch, but he also provided a threat in an attacking sense, linking up with James well down the right flank.

PLAYER RATINGS

Man United: De Gea 6, Wan-Bissaka 8, Tuanzebe 6, Lindelof 6, Shaw 6, Matic 7, Pogba 6, James 6, Lingard 7, Martial 7, Rashford 6.. subs: Jones 5, A Pereira 5, Bailly 5, Mata 6, Young 6, Darmian 5, Romero 5, Fred, 5, Greenwood 8, Chong 7, Dalot 5, Gomes N/A.

Inter: Handanovic 7, D'Ambrosio 5, De Vrij 6, Skriniar 6, Dalbert 5, Gagliardini 5, Brozovic 5, Sensi 6, Longo 5, Candreva 6, Esposito 6.. subs: Ranocchia 5, Barella 5, Joao Mario 5, Valero 5, Pirola 5, Perisic 5, Colidio N/A.

Video - Handball! Paul Pogba cheats in Manchester United rondo 01:04

KEY MOMENTS

41' - Good save! A rapid counter-attack from United here. Martial and Lingard exchange passes, the Frenchman is through on goal but Handanovic rushes out to beat his shot away!

51' - OFF THE POST! From a left-wing corner, Matic heads against a post! Handanovic was rooted to the spot. Is it going to be one of those days for United?

76' - GOAL! Man United 1-0 Inter: Greenwood breaks the deadlock to give United a deserved lead! Now that's the way to make an impression! The 17-year-old picks the ball up inside the area, cuts inside and rifles a left-footed rocket into the top corner. Handanovic had no chance!

80' - Off the woodwork! Greenwood is in the right place again to meet Chong's cross on the left, but he can only watch on as his cushioned effort crashes off the crossbar! United's youngsters are in full flow now!