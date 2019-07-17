Manchester City vs Wolves

Premier League Asia Trophy Final - Hongokou Football Stadium, 20th July, 12:30pm

Champions Manchester City began pre-season against West Ham in the semi-final of the Asia Trophy, comfortably winning 4-1. City’s new signing Rodri will again be keen to impress his new boss Pep Guardiola, while the club are still without Ederson, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero, who are still on holiday after international commitments.

Wolves, who are yet to make a new signing, easily beat Newcastle United 4-0 in their semi-final. However, they will be without Portuguese wingers Helder Costa and Ivan Cavaleiro who have departed on loan. They will also have their eyes on their Europa League second-round qualifying next week, so expect a few players to be rested.

Manchester United vs Inter Milan

International Champions Cup - Singapore National Stadium, 20th July, 12:30pm BST

United started pre-season with a win against Perth Glory, and followed that up by beating fierce rivals Leeds United 4-0. New signings Daniel James and Aaron Wan Bissaka will be keen to prove themselves to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and cement a place in the starting line-up for the upcoming season. Inter Milan, with new manager Antonio Conte, will be keen to beat United after Conte’s encounters with the Red Devils during his time in England. New signings Diego Godin and Valentino Lazaro could feature, while the Italian club are also said to be pursuing United striker Romelu Lukaku, who could well feature.

LukakuEurosport

Juventus vs Tottenham

International Champions Cup - Singapore National Stadium, 21st July, 12:30pm

Last time Juventus faced Tottenham was in the second leg of a Champions League round of 16 tie at Wembley in 2018, where Juve progressed to the quarter-finals. Since then Spurs have signed young French prospect Tanguy Ndombele and Juventus have signed Aaron Ramsey and Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt. With Cristiano Ronaldo returning to training too, Spurs could be in for a tough game.

Barcelona vs Chelsea

Saitama Stadium, 23rd July, 11:30am BST

Barcelona play their first fixture since their loss to Valencia in the Copa del Rey final in May. With exciting new signings in Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong, Barcelona will be looking to impress ahead of the new La Liga season. Frank Lampard’s Chelsea have already played so far this pre-season, drawing to Bohemians and thrashing St Patrick's 4-0. However, this will be a much tougher test against the Catalan giants.

Real Madrid vs Arsenal

International Champions Cup - FedExField, 24th July, 12am BST

Overhauled with new signings, new-look Real Madrid will be looking to ease past Unai Emery’s Arsenal. Real’s new star Eden Hazard will be looking to perform against his ex-London riva, while new striker Luka Jovic will be looking to open his account. Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli will be seeking his second goal for the club. The Gunners will be aiming to follow up on their 3-0 win against Colorado Rapids last week.