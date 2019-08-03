Manchester United needed to win by three goals to win the International Champions Cup, but needed to do so without Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba.

Pogba was missing with what was claimed to be a back spasm, while Lukaku seems set to join Juventus. Also missing was Harry Maguire, yet to complete his move.

United went ahead after an excellent solo goal from Marcus Rashford, but AC Milan grew into the game despite their relative lack of fitness. That told when Suso scored with a superb shot from distance.

In the second half, Suso’s cross for Samu Castillejo allowed Milan to take the lead on the hour mark when the forward glanced home, helped by a Victor Lindelof deflection.

Jesse Lingard levelled for United with a finish from a tight angle, and with the score at 2-2 the game moved to penalties.

Daniel Maldini, AC Milan legend Paolo’s son, was the first to miss with the ninth penalty of the game, before Daniel James smashed home the winner.

TALKING POINT - United are missing a midfield

The absence of Paul Pogba was noticeable, because when he is form he is capable of dominating a whole game. Instead, they had Andreas Pereira, Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay, who didn’t have any of the required physicality and quick feet to make the difference.

Samu Castillejo puts AC Milan 2-1 up against Manchester UnitedGetty Images

MAN OF THE MATCH - Suso (AC Milan)

The former Liverpool playmaker is proving himself in a new role, this time out on the right wing for Milan. His left foot caused havoc with deft passes into the box, and he provided a goal threat too.

PLAYER RATINGS

Manchester United: De Gea 7, Wan-Bissaka 7, Lindelof 6, Rojo 7, Shaw 6, Matic 6, McTominay 6, Pereira 6, Mata 6, Rashford 6, Martial 7. Subs: Tuanzebe 6, Young 6, Fred 6, Gomes 6, Lingard 7, James 7, Greenwood 7.

AC Milan: G. Donnarumma 6, Calabria 6, Musacchio 5, Romagnoli 5, Rodriguez 6, Borini 6, Biglia 6, Calhanoglu 6, Suso 7, Castillejo 7, Piatek 6. Subs: Reina 7, Conti 6, Gabbia 6, Strinic 6, Bonaventura 6, Brescianini 6, Krunic 6, Maldini 6, Andre Silva 6.

Jesse Lingard equalises for Manchester United against AC MilanGetty Images

KEY EVENTS

14’ - GOAL! Manchester United 1-0 AC Milan. Rashford scores - Matic picks Rashford out on the left. He stands up his marker, drives 20 yards into the box without a serious challenge, and he whips in a shot to the back post to put United ahead.

26’ - GOAL! Manchester United 1-1 AC Milan. Suso scores - The midfielder receives the ball on the edge of the box, to the left of the D, and he lifts a shot into the top corner and past a diving De Gea.

39’ - DE GEA SAVE - Suso lifts a deft pass over the top for Piantek, the ball just grazes his head as he dives, and De Gea smartly beats it away after having 0.000002 seconds to react.

60’ - GOAL! Manchester United 1-2 AC Milan. Lindelof own goal - Suso's cross is whipped into the near post, and Castillejo glances his effort past a beaten De Gea, not helped by a deflection off Lindelof..

72’ - GOAL! Manchester United 2-2 AC Milan. Lingard scores - Martial slips in Lingard, who shifts the ball onto his left and he drills it across Reina to equalise.

MANCHESTER UNITED WIN 5-4 ON PENALTIES. After Maldini's miss, Daniel James blasts a penalty down the middle to clinch the win.

KEY STAT

Daniel Maldini is the third generation Maldini to play for AC Milan