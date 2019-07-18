Arsenal
Finished
0
2
-
1
0
04:00
18/07/19
Dignity Health Sports Park
FC Bayern Munich
International Champions Cup • Regular
Scores
  • 2nd Half
  • Arsenal
  • FC Bayern Munich
  • Nketiah
    88'
  • ÖzilJohn-Jules
    81'
  • LacazetteNketiah
    81'
  • AubameyangSaka
    81'
  • MustafiChambers
    81'
  • Lewandowski
    71'
  • WillockBurton
    64'
  • MkhitaryanNelson
    64'
  • Poznanski (o.g.)
    49'
  • 1/2 Time
  • Arsenal
  • FC Bayern Munich
  • MartínezPavard
    45'
  • TolissoGoretzka
    45'
  • BoatengSüle
    45'
  • NeuerUlreich
    45'
  • ThiagoStiller
    45'
  • MonrealKolašinac
    45'
  • LenoMartínez
    45'
  • OntuzansGnabry
    45'
  • JohanssonSingh
    45'
  • AlabaPoznanski
    45'
  • MüllerLewandowski
    45'
  • KehlKimmich
    45'
  • ArpComan
    45'
avant-match

LIVE
Arsenal - FC Bayern Munich
International Champions Cup - 18 July 2019

International Champions Cup – Follow the Football match between Arsenal and FC Bayern Munich live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 18 July 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Unai Emery or Niko Kovac? Find out by following our live matchcast.

Have your say by voting on who will win between Arsenal and FC Bayern Munich? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Arsenal vs FC Bayern Munich. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

    
