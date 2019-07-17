LIVE

Fiorentina - Guadalajara

International Champions Cup - 17 July 2019

International Champions Cup – Follow the Football match between Fiorentina and Guadalajara live with Eurosport. The match starts at 02:00 on 17 July 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Vincenzo Montella or Tomás Boy Espinoza? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Fiorentina and Guadalajara? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Fiorentina vs Guadalajara. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

