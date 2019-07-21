LIVE

Juventus - Tottenham Hotspur

International Champions Cup - 21 July 2019

International Champions Cup – Follow the Football match between Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:30 on 21 July 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Massimiliano Allegri or Mauricio Pochettino? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Juventus vs Tottenham Hotspur. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

