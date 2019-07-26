Atletico Madrid inflicted a humiliating defeat on Real Madrid, scoring seven times past their rivals in the first Madrid derby to be played on foreign soil.

Diego Simeone and Zinedine Zidane both picked strong teams for this International Champions Cup clash, but it was Atleti who dominated from the start with Diego Costa scoring after just 44 seconds. They then doubled their tally just minutes later through record summer signing Joao Felix, who prodded home a finish from a Saul Niguez cut back.

This was only the start of the bloodbath as Angel Correa added a third before Costa completed his hat trick before half time with a fourth and a fifth, leaving Zidane and his players somewhat shellshocked at what was happening.

Zidane made changes at the break with Dani Carvajal and Keylor Navas introduced, but after Atleti scored a sixth through Costa the former was shown a red card along with the Spanish international striker for an off the ball scuffle.

This only opened the match up further as Nacho Fernandez clawed one back following some good work from Eden Hazard before Atletico Madrid added a seventh through Vitolo who came off the bench to make an impact.

Real Madrid managed to save some face late on with goals from Karim Benzema and Javi Hernandez, but Zidane will face some tough questions after this embarrassing defeat at MetLife Stadium. It might just be pre-season, but these derbies are never meaningless.

TALKING POINT - How worried should Zinedine Zidane be by Real Madrid’s pre-season?

Sure, it’s just pre-season, but Zidane must surely be concerned by what he has seen from his Real Madrid these past two weeks. First, they were dominated by Bayern Munich in a 3-1 defeat. Then they were dominated in the first half of a match against Arsenal, only pulling it back to 2-2 after the introduction of Gareth Bale. This performance, however, was the most worrying. Real Madrid, even after all the summer signings, appear to be lacking an identity. Something isn’t quite right at this moment in time.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid)

In terms of the player who grabbed the headlines, the Man of the Match was Costa. But if this award is handed to the best player on the pitch rather than the most noticeable, then Felix deserves recognition. What a performance this was from the teenager, contributing two assists and scoring himself. On this basis, he will have no trouble filling the space left by Antoine Griezmann. This kid is the real deal.

PLAYER RATINGS

Real Madrid - Courtois 5, Odriozola 5, Nacho 4, Ramos 4, Marcelo 4, Modric 4, Kroos 4, Isco 3, Vinicius 5, Jovic 3, Hazard 6. Subs - Benzema 6, Navas 5, Bale 6, Carvajal 4, de la Fuente 6, Hernandez 6, Kubo 6, Vazquez 5, Rodrygo 5.

Atletico Madrid - Oblak 5, Trippier 8, Savic 6, Hermoso 7, Lodi 6, Saul 7, Koke 7, Felix 9, Lemar 7, Costa 8, Morata 5. Subs - Correa 7, Herrera 5, Felipe 5, Isaac 5, Camello 6, Montero 5, Sanabria 5, Sanchez 5, Vitolo 7, Llorente 6.

KEY MOMENTS

1’ GOAL! Real Madrid 0-1 Atletico Madrid: What an incredible start by Atletico Madrid! They have opened the scoring after just 44 seconds of the kick off! Felix played Costa through and then his shot was deflected into the far corner of the net off the ankle of Ramos! Wow!

6’ Costa was through! That should have been a second goal for Atletico Madrid. Costa was played clean through over the top, but his second touch was terrible and that allowed Courtois to gather.

9’ GOAL! Real Madrid 0-2 Atletico Madrid: It's the record signing who has grabbed Atletico Madrid's second goal against their rivals! Saul got to the byline and then picked out Felix, who got ahead of three white shirts to prod the ball into the back of the net. What a horrendous start by Real Madrid.

14’ Morata injury! The Atletico Madrid striker has hit the ground and it seems that he will be coming off. Simeone has been forced into an early change. They are not taking any chances with Morata.

20’ GOAL! Real Madrid 0-3 Atletico Madrid: My goodness! Atletico Madrid just can't help themselves at the moment! They have THREE in the opening 20 minutes. Koke flicks a pass through to Correa and the Argentinean takes a touch on his knee and volleys into the far corner of the net.

29’ GOAL! Real Madrid 0-4 Atletico Madrid: It's a FOURTH goal for Atletico Madrid in the opening 30 minutes! This is becoming a massacre! Saul won the ball after a poor Real Madrid pass, he played through Costa who had no trouble in finishing past Courtois with real ease.

35’ A free header! That should have been a fifth goal for Atletico Madrid. Hermoso was completely unmarked from a corner kick, but his powerful header is saved by Courtois. He should have scored!

41’ Off the post! That's the closest Real Madrid have come to finding the back of the net. Vinicius got the shot away from inside the box, his effort picked up a deflection off Savic, but it comes back off the inside of the far post.

45’ PENALTY KICK TO ATLETICO MADRID! Felix first has a shot saved by Courtois, but then Costa is brought down in the area by Isco.

45’ GOAL! Real Madrid 0-5 Atletico Madrid: It's a first half hat trick for Costa! He sends his penalty kick down the middle, with Courtois diving the wrong way. Atletico Madrid have a FIVE goal lead over Real Madrid after just 45 minutes. This has been incredible.

52’ GOAL! Real Madrid 0-6 Atletico Madrid: It's a fourth goal for Costa and a SIXTH goal for Atletico Madrid! Felix threaded the pass through for his teammate and the former Chelsea striker made no mistake in lifting the clipped finish over Navas in the Real Madrid goal.

60’ GOAL! Real Madrid 1-6 Atletico Madrid: That was a glimpse of what Hazard can offer Real Madrid. The Belgian drove to the byline and played a low pass into the six yard box for Nacho to convert. That goal was all about the contribution from the former Chelsea man.

68’ SENT OFF! The referee has shown a couple of red cards after that scuffle between the Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid players, with Costa and Carvajal given their marching orders. Referee not messing around.

70’ GOAL! Real Madrid 1-7 Atletico Madrid: That's a special, special goal! Vitolo surges around 25 yards up the pitch, gets to the edge of the box and sends a low finish into the back of the net giving Navas no chance! That's one of the best goals from the night from Vitolo! Wonderful. It's seven!

71’ Another big chance! That should have been an eighth goal for Atletico Madrid. The youngster Camello was through, but his cut back results in a scuffed effort from Vitolo. Big opportunity.

75’ How didn't he score?! A cross into the middle causes mayhem in the Real Madrid penalty area, the ball fell back to Camello six yards out, but he shoots straight at Courtois. That should have been eight.

86’ PENALTY KICK TO REAL MADRID! Nacho wins the freekick after being felled by Herrera in the box.

86’ GOAL! Real Madrid 2-7 Atletico Madrid: It matters little now in terms of the scoreline, but Benzema steps up to the 12-yard mark and sends his penalty into the corner of the net. That was a good spot kick from the French striker. Still five goals in it for Real Madrid.

89’ GOAL! Real Madrid 3-7 Atletico Madrid: Another late goal for Real Madrid. They have given it to de la Fuente, but his header didn't appear to cross the line. Instead, it seemed to be Hernandez who finished on the line. Real Madrid have at least saved some face in the last few minutes.

KEY STATS

Atletico Madrid scored with seven of their 23 shots on goal. 14 of those shots came in the first half alone.