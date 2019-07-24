Bale came off the bench to spark a comeback against Arsenal as Real ran out penalty shootout winners after a 2-2 draw.

Zidane expressed his intention to offload Bale on the weekend, stating: "I have nothing personal against him, but there comes a time where things are done because they must be done.”

And the Real manager said his stance had not changed when speaking after their International Champions Cup win in Washington.

"Gareth Bale had a good match and played well. I'm happy for him,” Zidane said.

" He is with us. For the moment, he is with us. He played because he wanted to be with us and play, the other day he didn't. He played and did well. That was my decision and for the future, we will see what will happen. Nothing has changed, you know the situation. "

The destination of Bale’s next move has been widely speculated after it was revealed he is no longer wanted by Real.

Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett ruled out a loan move, having previously labelled Zidane a “disgrace” for the handling of the situation.

With Bale earning around £600,000-a-week, a move to China has been mooted – with Jiangsu Suning and Beijing Guoan both said to be interested – but reports suggest the winger will only consider a move to the Far East if his wages exceed £1m a week.

Bale, 30, has won four Champions League titles since joining Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur in 2013 for a then world record 100 million euros (£89.77 million) but he struggled to hold down his place in the starting side last season.