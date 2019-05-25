LIVE

France (W) - Thailand (W)

International friendlies (W) - 25 May 2019

International friendlies (W) – Follow the Football match between France (W) and Thailand (W) live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 25 May 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Corinne Diacre or Nuengrutai Srathongvian? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between France (W) and Thailand (W)? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for France (W) vs Thailand (W). Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

