The Germans, missing a dozen players and without a single world champion in the starting line-up for the first time since the 2014 World Cup final, fielded a callow team including newcomers Robin Koch and Luca Waldschmidt.

What they lacked in experience, however, they made up for in enthusiasm in the first half with Serge Gnabry continuing his prolific run with his 10th goal in his 11th international, stabbing the hosts ahead after quarter of an hour.

Serge Gnabry of Germany celebrates after scoring his team's first goal with team mates during the International Friendly between Germany and Argentina at Signal Iduna Park on October 09, 2019 in Dortmund, GermanyGetty Images

Marcel Halstenberg rattled the crossbar with a stunning left-footed free kick as did Argentina's Rodrigo De Paul with a long-range effort.

Argentina, without suspended world footballer of the year Lionel Messi as well as Angel Di Maria and Sergio Aguero, cut the deficit in the 66th minute through substitute Lucas Alario who instantly added more pace to their game.

The Germans, who had four players making their debuts, gradually ran out of steam and the visitors completed their comeback when Alario charged into the box to lay off for Ocampos to equalise.