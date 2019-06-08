Argentina
Finished
0
5
-
1
0
01:20
08/06/19
Estadio del Bicentario
Nicaragua
International friendlies • Regular
Scores
  • 2nd Half
  • Argentina
  • Nicaragua
  • Barrera (P)
    90'
  • Copete
    85'
  • BetancurFlores
    82'
  • Pereyra
    81'
  • FoythFunes Mori
    73'
  • Martínez
    73'
  • BonillaGkoufas
    63'
  • Martínez
    63'
  • AcuñaDe Paul
    62'
  • PunyedCadena
    59'
  • SuarezPereyra
    57'
  • RodriguezTagliafico
    56'
  • Martínez
    49'
  • MontenegroLópez
    46'
  • LorenteMaradiaga
    46'
  • ChavarríaGaleano
    46'
  • AgüeroMartínez
    46'
  • MessiDybala
    46'
  • 1st Half
  • Argentina
  • Nicaragua
  • Messi
    38'
  • Messi
    37'
  • Punyed
    25'
