LIVE

Brazil - Qatar

International friendlies - 6 June 2019

International friendlies – Follow the Football match between Brazil and Qatar live with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:30 on 6 June 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Brazil and Qatar? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Brazil vs Qatar. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

