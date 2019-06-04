Colombia
Finished
0
3
-
0
0
23:00
03/06/19
Estadio Nemesio Camacho 'El Campín'
Panama
    International friendlies • Regular
    Scores
    • 2nd Half
    • Colombia
    • Panama
    • MachadoGondola
      78'
    • OspinaMontero
      77'
    • VargasFajardo
      67'
    • MartínezRodríguez
      65'
    • AriasMedina
      60'
    • DavisGalvan
      56'
    • TorresBlackman
      56'
    • 1/2 Time
    • Colombia
    • Panama
    • CooperSánchez
      45'
    • FalcaoZapata
      45'
    • CuadradoLerma
      45'
    • BlackburnPimentel
      45'
    • MurielDíaz
      45'
    • 1st Half
    • Colombia
    • Panama
    • Falcao (P)
      44'
    • Muriel
      38'
    • Tesillo
      6'
