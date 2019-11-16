Colombia
Finished
0
1
-
0
0
01:30
16/11/19
Hard Rock Stadium
Peru
    International friendlies • Regular
    Scores
    • 2nd Half
    • Colombia
    • Peru
    • Morelos
      90'
    • CorzoAscues
      90'
    • RuidíazCosta
      88'
    • Uribe
      86'
    • CuadradoAlzate
      74'
    • Mina
      71'
    • AdvínculaPolo
      65'
    • Morelos
      63'
    • DíazMendoza
      61'
    • MurielMartínez
      59'
    • 1/2 Time
    • Colombia
    • Peru
    • TapiaZambrano
      45'
    • AquinoBenavente
      45'
    • MorenoUribe
      45'
    • 1st Half
    • Colombia
    • Peru
    • Tesillo
      43'
    • Corzo
      7'
    avant-match

    LIVE
    Colombia - Peru
    International friendlies - 16 November 2019

    International friendlies – Follow the Football match between Colombia and Peru live with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:30 on 16 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
    Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Carlos Queiroz or Ricardo Gareca? Find out by following our live matchcast.

    Have your say by voting on who will win between Colombia and Peru? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
    Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Colombia vs Peru. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

        
