LIVE

Croatia - Georgia

International friendlies - 19 November 2019

International friendlies – Follow the Football match between Croatia and Georgia live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 19 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Zlatko Dalic or Vladimír Weiss? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Croatia and Georgia? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Croatia vs Georgia. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

