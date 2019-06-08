LIVE

India - Thailand

International friendlies - 8 June 2019

International friendlies – Follow the Football match between India and Thailand live with Eurosport. The match starts at 09:30 on 8 June 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between India and Thailand? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for India vs Thailand. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

