LIVE

Ivory Coast - Benin

International friendlies - 6 September 2019

International friendlies – Follow the Football match between Ivory Coast and Benin live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 6 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Ibrahim Kamara or Michel Dussuyer? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Ivory Coast and Benin? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Ivory Coast vs Benin. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

