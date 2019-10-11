LIVE

Morocco - Libya

International friendlies - 11 October 2019

International friendlies – Follow the Football match between Morocco and Libya live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 11 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Morocco and Libya? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Morocco vs Libya. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

