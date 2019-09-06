LIVE

Papua New Guinea - New Caledonia

International friendlies - 5 September 2019

International friendlies – Follow the Football match between Papua New Guinea and New Caledonia live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 5 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Papua New Guinea and New Caledonia? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Papua New Guinea vs New Caledonia. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

