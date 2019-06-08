LIVE

Uruguay - Panama

International friendlies - 8 June 2019

International friendlies – Follow the Football match between Uruguay and Panama live with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:15 on 8 June 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Óscar Tabárez or Julio César Dely Valdés? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Uruguay and Panama? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Uruguay vs Panama. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

