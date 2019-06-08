Uruguay
Finished
0
3
-
0
0
00:15
08/06/19
Estadio Centenario
Panama
    International friendlies • Regular
    Scores
    • 2nd Half
    • Uruguay
    • Panama
    • GalvanPalacios
      87'
    • QuinteroBlackburn
      86'
    • SánchezRodríguez
      82'
    • Valverde
      79'
    • De ArrascaetaRodríguez
      75'
    • NándezPereiro
      75'
    • FajardoArroyo
      72'
    • EscobarMachado
      72'
    • Suárez
      69'
    • LodeiroCavani
      64'
    • GómezSuárez
      63'
    • BentancurTorreira
      56'
    • 1/2 Time
    • Uruguay
    • Panama
    • VecinoValverde
      45'
    • 1st Half
    • Uruguay
    • Panama
    • Gómez
      19'
    • Vecino
      7'
    avant-match

    LIVE
    Uruguay - Panama
    International friendlies - 8 June 2019

    International friendlies – Follow the Football match between Uruguay and Panama live with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:15 on 8 June 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
    Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Óscar Tabárez or Julio César Dely Valdés? Find out by following our live matchcast.

    Have your say by voting on who will win between Uruguay and Panama?
    Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Uruguay vs Panama. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

        
    30
