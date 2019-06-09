LIVE

USA - Venezuela

International friendlies - 9 June 2019

International friendlies – Follow the Football match between USA and Venezuela live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 9 June 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Gregg Berhalter or Rafael Dudamel? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between USA and Venezuela? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for USA vs Venezuela. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

