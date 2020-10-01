Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Arsenal midfielder Bukayo Saka and Leicester winger Harvey Barnes have all been called up to the England squad for the first time ahead of their matches against Wales, Belgium and Denmark.

Harry Maguire has been recalled following his arrest in Greece in August while Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood - who both broke Iceland's coronavirus regulations on national team duty in September - have been omitted from Gareth Southgate's squad.

UEFA Nations League England are awful again... and you love it – The Warm-Up 09/09/2020 AT 07:38

Southgate has also recalled Ben Chilwell, Harry Winks, Jordan Henderson and Marcus Rashford, but there are no places for Luke Shaw or James Maddison.

England host Wales in a friendly on October 8 before taking on Belgium (October 11) and Denmark (October 14) in the UEFA Nations League group stages.

More to follow...

UEFA Nations League Southgate 'puzzled' by Foden and Greenwood behaviour 08/09/2020 AT 21:56