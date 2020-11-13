Republic of Ireland midfielder Alan Browne has tested positive for Covid-19, less than a day after playing against England in Thursday's friendly at Wembley.

The Preston midfielder, 25, is the second Ireland player to test positive for the novel coronavirus this week after striker Callum Robinson missed the 3-0 defeat for the same reason.

A Football Association of Ireland statement said on Twitter on Friday: "The Football Association of Ireland can confirm Ireland midfielder Alan Browne has tested positive for Covid-19.

"The player has been isolated from the group as per Covid-19 protocols, and the HSE and UEFA have been informed of this development.

"There are no close contacts of the player (Browne) and the rest of the staff & squad tested negative ahead of Sunday's UEFA Nations League against Wales in Cardiff."

