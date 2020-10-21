England will play Republic of Ireland in an international friendly on November 12, the FA have confirmed, ahead of Nations League games against Belgium and Iceland.
The Three Lions were due to face New Zealand on that date, but the Oceania nation pulled out due to uncertainty regarding squad selection created by the shifting nature of travel restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The ROI fixture is set to take place behind closed doors at Wembley Stadium.
England's final three games to wrap up 2020 are:
- England v Republic of Ireland - Thursday 12 November 2020 (8pm GMT)
- Belgium v England - Sunday 15 November 2020 (7.45pm GMT)
- England v Iceland - Wednesday 18 November 2020 (7.45pm GMT)
