Reports that Stephen Kenny showed an “anti-English” video to his Republic of Ireland side as a motivational tool ahead of their clash with England are under investigation as a "matter of urgency" say the Football Association of Ireland.

It was reported that Kenny showed a video that contained some “anti-English” sentiments, displaying some notable moments in the history of Anglo-Irish relations ahead of the fixture.

“The Football Association of Ireland is aware of issues surrounding content shared with our senior men's team ahead of the recent friendly against England at Wembley Stadium,” the FAI said in a statement to the Mail.

The FAI is already looking into this matter internally as a matter of urgency to establish the facts. The FAI has no further comment to make at this time.

The video was said to leave some of the squad feeling uncomfortable, with the Guardian reporting that Kenny's job was under threat.

Kenny left a number of his squad uncomfortable by the contents of the video, which were a mix of motivational pro-Irish messages and a history of Anglo-Irish relations. Indeed, it is believed some players objected to what they were shown.

England would run out 3-0 winners in the match.

