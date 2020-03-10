PA Sport
Germany v Italy friendly to take place behind closed doors
The March 31 friendly international between Germany and Italy in Nuremberg will take place behind closed doors due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, Germany’s Football Association (DFB) said on Tuesday.
The virus has already had an impact in German football with several Bundesliga games to be played hind closed doors.
On the Italian side, Serie A has been suspended until April 3 at the very earliest, with the country in lockdown.
Italy has had 10,000 cases of coronavirus, with over 600 deaths. Germany's cases number 1,457.