Bulgaria
    -
    15:00
    26/02/20
    Vasil Levski Stadion
    Belarus
      International friendlies • Regular
      Scores
      avant-match

      LIVE
      Bulgaria - Belarus
      International friendlies - 26 February 2020

      International friendlies – Follow the Football match between Bulgaria and Belarus live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 26 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
      Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Georgi Dermendzhiev or Mikhail Markhel? Find out by following our live matchcast.

      Have your say by voting on who will win between Bulgaria and Belarus? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
      Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Bulgaria vs Belarus. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Remove

      No comments for this event.