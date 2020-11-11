- 2nd Half
- van de Beek89'
- MartínezRamos85'
- Olmo84'
- DepayBabel79'
- CanalesLlorente72'
- AsensioTraoré62'
- MorataOlmo62'
- GerardTorres61'
- Reguilón49'
- van de Beek47'
- 1/2 Time
- BerghuisStengs45'
- WijnaldumKlaassen45'
- de Jongde Vrij45'
- HateboerDumfries45'
- 1st Half
- GayáReguilón29'
- Canales18'
- AkéBlind6'
Netherlands - Spain
And that's full-time. There's only four seconds of injury time and this game is over. It's been an entertaining match, especially the second half when Netherlands came back into it after a slumbersome opening period. Frank de Boer is still awaiting his first win after replacing Ronald Koeman, while Spain only have one win in their last four. Plenty for these two European giants to ponder ahead of Euro 2020 next summer.
Luuk de Jong, what are you doing?!
Stengs and Dumfries combine down the right and tee up the striker for a one-on-one. Simon comes flying out of his goal and De Jong tries to go round him, giving Spain the chance to clear. Eventually the ball is worked to Van de Beek, who tries to set up Babel, whose effort is deflected over.
Five minutes left to go! Will we get a winner?
Close!
Rodri makes a fine run to the front post to meet a corner but arches his flicked header over the bar and onto the top fo the net.
Depay is off and is replaced by Ryan Babel. Will we see a better chance than his earlier tame effort tonight?
The chances are falling to Depay. He takes down a long ball well and sees off the attentions of Bellerin, but Simon again makes an easy save.
We've enjoyed a pleasantly open second half, with both teams squandering decent chances to go ahead. Will there be a winner?
Oh that should be a goal. Netherlands attack at pace down the right and Dumfries squares it to Depay, who hung back on the penalty spot and has all the time in the world. He gets it out of his feet and looks to place it and Simon makes the save. Nowhere near enough power or accuracy on that.
Traore, on as a sub, just minutes ago, gets the ball on the right hand side of the box after a decent move. He shoots, but there's no real power there and Bizot makes an easy save.
SAVE!
Bizot has made a decent stop, getting down to his right well to push a Bellerin effort wide for a corner.
Koke!
Spain could be back ahead here. The Atletico Madrid midfielder latches onto a gorgeous through ball, barging the offside Morata out of the way in the process, but can only lift it over the bar. The Juve striker almost certainly made things harder for his skipper there.
Asensio!
The Real Madrid star received the ball in space just inside the box after a rapid counter attack from Spain, but Dumfries reacts quickly to charge the shot down.
So, we have a game on our hands. After a woeful first half from the Dutch, they've got right back into this. Can they convert it into the win?
Suddenly the hosts are alive. Dumfries, just on a sub, makes a fine run before being clipped by Reguilon just outside the area. The Spurs defender gets a booking and will see it as worthwile - the free kick comes to nothing.
GOAL!!!
Netherlands have come to life. Owen Wijndal gets down the left and puts in a cross, which somehow evades everyone. It falls kindly for Van de Beek, who powers home a volley to level it.
And we're back! Can the Dutch get back in this? They've made a slew of changes.
That's half-time. It's been plain sailing for Spain, who have been comfortably on top. The Dutch have offered precious little, and lost Nathan Ake to boot. A poor half for Frank de Boer as he searches for his first win.
Bizot elects to punch rather than catch, and it falls fortuitously to Bellerin on the edge of the box. The Arsenal defender shoots but is charged down and Spain have a corner, which amounts to nothing.
Netherlands have had a lot more possession as the half has worn on. But they've created precious little with it. This certainly has a friendly feel, with both teams feeling one another out.
Morata again! He shifts the ball onto his left foot after a good move from the visitors, and forces Bizot into parrying it away. Both keeper and striker could have done far better there, it was a tame effort.
There's a nervy moment at the back for Unai Simon, who plays the ball against a pressing attacker. He looks unfazed but the debutant must have had his heart in his mouth as the ball rolled out for a goal kick.
Netherlands want a penalty as Bellerin nudges the leaping Luuk de Jong, who is trying to get himself on the end of a cross. The referee waves play on, but the Dutchman may have had a case there.
And that's the end of Gaya's night. Sergio Reguilon is on to replace him.
Oh no. Netherlands cross from the left and Hateboer clashes heads with Jose Gaya. It's a horrible collision, which is completely inadvertent, and the Spaniard is down on the turf. His Dutch counterpart is in better shape but you fear that Gaya's night is over.
After Spain's positive start, we've settled into more of a rhythm now. They're playing with confidence and freedom and stroking it about nicely.
Netherlands have their first sight of goal, with De Jong having a pop from the edge of the box. He's under pressure and can't get much angle on it, and Simon makes the save.
GOAL!!!
It's been coming and Spain have their lead. Morata has been lively and is involved once more, coming deep to receive the ball, before turning and feeding Canales. He's played onside by Veltman, who is sitting yards behind his fellow defenders, and drives past Bizot.
It's all Spain. Asensio beats his man down the left and puts in a delightful ball to the near post, but Morata can't quite reach it at the near post.
Spain have certainly been the better side in the early exchanges. Gerard Moreno cuts in from the right and looks to bend one into the far corner. It could be beautiful, but it's sailed over. Great idea, poor execution.
Manchester City have an injury worry. Nathan Ake has pulled up after a routine back pass under no pressure whatsoever. His race is definitely run.
Spain have their first attack, with the in-form Morata fortuitously getting the ball back off a Netherlands defender after his pass went astray. He shoots, but scuffs it and it goes behind for a corner, which is taken short and wasted.
And we're off! The Dutch get the game started and launch a scrappy attack. Eventually Spain scramble it back to debutant keeper Unai Simon, who hoofs it clear.
The teams are out and it's time for the anthems. Of course, there are no fans tonight in the Johan Cruyff ArenA, which is a pity for this clash of heavyweights. I'm sure the man himself, with all of his influence on Dutch and Spanish football, would love to be there for it.
Netherlands have only lost one match against Spain since 1983. And it was the World Cup final, the one they would have wanted to win most. Since then, they've met twice. The Dutch got their revenge at the next World Cup with a 5-1 group stage win, and won a friendly five years ago 2-0.
So, on the Dutch side, Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong starts and there is an opportunity to shine for Memphis Depay, reportedly a January target for the Catalan side. For Spain, Hector Bellerin wins his first cap since 2016, and Eric Garcia gets another opportunity in the heart of defence. There are no Barca players, and only one Real Madrid star, Marco Asencio...
As international friendlies go, it doesn't get much better than this. Netherlands v Spain. Ten years ago, this was the World Cup final.