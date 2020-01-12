LIVE

Sweden - Kosovo

International friendlies - 12 January 2020

International friendlies – Follow the Football match between Sweden and Kosovo live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:45 on 12 January 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Janne Andersson or Bernard Challandes? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Sweden and Kosovo? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Sweden vs Kosovo. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

