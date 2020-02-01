LIVE

USA - Costa Rica

International friendlies - 1 February 2020

International friendlies – Follow the Football match between USA and Costa Rica live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:55 on 1 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Gregg Berhalter or Ronald González? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between USA and Costa Rica? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for USA vs Costa Rica. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

