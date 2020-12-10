USA - El Salvador

Follow the International friendlies live Football match between USA and El Salvador with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:30 on 10 December 2020.





Catch the latest USA and El Salvador news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for USA and El Salvador. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

