LIVE

Zambia - Malawi

International friendlies - 7 October 2020

International friendlies – Follow the Football match between Zambia and Malawi live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 7 October 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Zambia and Malawi? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Zambia vs Malawi. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

