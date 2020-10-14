New Zealand have withdrawn from an international friendly with England at Wembley scheduled for mid-November due to Covid-19-related complications.

The New Zealand football association says they will not play the friendly scheduled for November 12 "due to further travel and player availability complications caused by Covid-19."

UEFA Nations League Mount: Jack Grealish and I can play together for England 2 HOURS AGO

NZF CEO Andrew Pragnell said: "The shifting nature of travel restrictions and commercial flight availability under Covid means that we do not have certainty we could assemble a squad at Wembley on this day and defaulting on this fixture at the last minute is not an option."

Southgate – ‘There are a million distractions, I can’t let Trippier’s departure impact my plans’

Pragnell said New Zealand would now look forward to the March 2021 international window as they begin their qualifying campaign for the FIFA World Cup in 2022.

The official England Twitter account wrote: "We can confirm New Zealand’s withdrawal from next month’s international friendly. We will announce replacement opposition in due course."

UEFA Nations League Harry Kane is '100% fit' for first time since 2016 - The Warm-Up 4 HOURS AGO