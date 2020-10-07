Cristiano Ronaldo was denied his 102nd international goal by the underside of the crossbar as Portugal drew 0-0 with Spain in a friendly in Lisbon.
Spain dominated the first half, raining in 11 shots at goal in the opening 45 minutes, but it was Portugal who really should have taken the lead, with Raphael Guerreiro firing over from eight yards out.
Ronaldo, who had a quiet first half, then explode into life, hammering a second-half effort for goal, but it came down off the underside of the crossbar and landed on the line.
The Portugal skipper then turned provider for Renato Sanches, who suffered exactly the same fate, seeing his first-time strike come down on the line, too, with Joao Felix missing a sitter late on to snatch the win.
More to follow...