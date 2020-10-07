Ukraine's 45-year-old assistant coach Oleksandr Shovkovskiy has been included in their squad to face France on Wednesday after three of their goalkeepers tested positive for Covid-19.
Andriy Pyatov, Andriy Lunin and Yuriy Pankiv all tested positive which means Shovkovskiy, who is part of Andriy Shevchenko's coaching set-up, will step in.
Dynamo Kiev goalkeeper Georgiy Bushchan, 26, is the only one available to Ukraine and will start the international friendly.
- Tierney, Arsenal dispute Scotland's self-isolation ruling
- Cavani set to wait for Man Utd debut due to quarantine regulations
A statement from the Ukraine FA said: "Oleksandr Shovkovskiy ended his professional career as a player in December 2016, but keeps himself in good physical shape, constantly conducting individual training.
"The coaching staff of the national team of Ukraine emphasises that it does not consider Oleksandr Shovkovskiy as a mandatory participant in today's match."
They added: "Oleksandr's entry into the field can become possible" if Bushchan tests positive or "gets injured during the match".