Callum Hudson-Odoi has again been left out of England's Under-21s squad amid links with a switch of international allegiance to Ghana.

The Chelsea winger turned down a call-up to England's most senior age-group side in August as uncertainty grew over his future at Stamford Bridge.

Manager Thomas Tuchel blocked a loan move to Borussia Dortmund, despite Hudson-Odoi largely being on the periphery at Chelsea so far this season.

Lee Carsley, England's U21 manager, insisted that Hudson-Odoi's omission was to allow him to fight for his club place rather than any pending decision to play for Ghana.

"No intentions or suggestions were made with that regard," Carsley said of links between Hudson-Odoi and the African nation.

As far as we are concerned, Callum is still committed to England and we are looking forward to having him back at some point.

"Callum will remain at Chelsea and try to get it the Chelsea team.

“We have spoken to him to see how he's getting on and how he is feeling, so has Gareth [Southgate], so there's no real change there."

Hudson-Odoi earned three senior caps for England in 2019.

Carsley has named a 23-player squad for the European Championship qualifiers against Slovenia and Andorra.

Manchester United's Angel Gomes has earned a first call-up.

