The Cardiff City Stadium hosted 6,500 fans this afternoon, as Wales’ fiery clash against Albania ended in a goalless draw.

The game was competitive by nature but low on execution, with neither side managing to leverage any clear-cut chances in front of goal.

Well organised and resilient off the ball, Reja’s Albanian side proved difficult for The Dragon’s to break down despite the efforts of a vibrant Aaron Ramsey at the heart of the welsh midfield.

The addition of Moore and Wilson in the second half injected some fight into Wales’ attacking prowess but they failed to pose much of a threat.

Robert Page’s side continue their unbeaten home form as they set their sights on next week’s Euro 2020 opener against Switzerland.

More to follow...

